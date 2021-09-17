BOSTON (WHDH) - The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Boston, Rowley and Wellesley Police Departments are all investigating the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman.

Dolly Thapa, formerly of Rowley but staying in Wellesley, was last seen leaving the home of a friend in Dorchester Sunday morning, according to the office of the DA. She was reported missing by family members on Monday evening.

She is believed to be driving a 2002 gray or light green Lexus with Massachusetts plates that read: 198AN3.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.

