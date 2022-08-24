BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced the indictment of a 63-year-old man in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel.

Gravel was strangled to death and her body was later discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986. John Carey, who is accused of strangling Gravel, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after he was convicted of trying to strangle another woman to death in 2008.

The Essex County D.A. said a new lead in 2012 pointed investigators in the direction of Carey.

“A new lead developed in 2012, [we] worked diligently to bring about the result we have today. Evidence recovered from her clothing was instrumental in solving this case,” said Blodgett.

Blodgett also said he’s been in touch with Gravel’s father and siblings, who said they are relieved with the development Wednesday.

