MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is lowering the minimum age for corrections officers from 21 to 19.

Officials say they are expanding their applicant pool during a critical staffing shortage.

New recruits get a $2,500 signing bonus and could make up to $68,000 per year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)