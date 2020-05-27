Essex County Sheriff’s Department recruit dies suddenly during training exercises

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - An Essex County Sheriff’s Department recruit died suddenly during physical fitness exercises at Northern Essex Community on Tuesday, officials said.

Anish Khalifa, 29, of Woburn, started the academy in April as a member of BTA Class 20-01, according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger. He had also served as a reserve officer with the Woburn Police Department since March 2019.

“Our hearts are heavy with the unexpected passing of this fine young man,” Coppinger

said in a news release. “Our training officers were with him at the time and immediately began to perform CPR and other life-saving measures, but tragically were unable to revive him. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”

Each recruit undergoes a rigorous medical and physical fitness evaluation prior to the start of basic training, Coppinger said. The most recent class of recruits started the 12-week academy in April.

Academy recruits and training officers were offered grief counseling on Wednesday.

“These recruits have a deep desire to serve their community by becoming correctional officers. I

know they will be mourning the loss of their friend for a long time,” Coppinger added. “I

offer my condolences to the class, and to the training officers who have been working closely

with this young man for several weeks. I thank them for their heroic efforts to save his life. The

department will be feeling this young man’s loss for a very long time.”

