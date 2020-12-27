Essex DA: 1 dead, 5 others injured in Lynn shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lynn on Saturday that left one person dead and five others injured, according to officials.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Washington Street and Quincy Terrace at 5:30 p.m. found six people shot, police said. All were taken to the hospital.

One of those people has since died, according to a statement late Saturday night from the Essex district attorney’s office.

Police said they believed the victims were filming a music video when they were shot. Neighbors said they heard lots of gunfire and that victims were calling for help.

“[One victim] was running in the middle of the street trying to stop cars,” said neighbor Virgil Vanover. “He ran right by me screaming ‘I’ve been shot.’”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

