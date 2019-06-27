Essex DA investigating deaths of 3 DCF-involved babies

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Essex District Attorney’s Office is conducting investigations into the deaths of three Department of Children and Families-involved babies, officials confirmed Thursday.

In a statement that noted Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office investigates all unattended and unexpected deaths regardless of whether it’s criminal or not, a spokeswoman confirmed the investigations.

On April 18, state troopers assigned to Blodgett’s Office were notified of the death of a 4-week-old baby boy in Haverhill who had an open DCF case at the time of his death.

On April 25, state troopers learned of the death of a 3-month-old boy in foster care in Methuen. The baby, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Then, on Sunday, troopers launched an investigation into the death of a 15-month-old girl who was in foster care. The baby was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The office is awaiting findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for all of the cases.

