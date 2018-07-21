Essex District Attorney: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill responded to a fatal pedestrian accident at 747 River Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck pronounced the victim, 27, deceased on the scene, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

A Salisbury man was reportedly driving a white Frightliner, owned by Ryder Truck Rental LT, when he struck a pedestrian who was riding his skateboard.

Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the details surrounding the incident.

