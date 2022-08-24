BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference Wednesday at his office to announce the indictment of a suspect in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel.

Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986.

The press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the District Attorney’s Office and will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

