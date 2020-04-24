Essex North Shore Tech delivering signs of encouragement to senior class

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers and staff at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School are delivering signs of encouragement to members of the senior class.

The school’s superintendent said more than 300 signs were delivered to the class of 2020 reading “Finishing Strong!”

The message is meant to lift everyone’s spirits as they are taught remotely during the coronavirus emergency.

The signs allowed teachers and staff to reconnect with the students.

