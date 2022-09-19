ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Approximately six homes in the Town of Essex were evacuated after a cleaning crew found an “unknown piece of ordinance” inside a recently sold home, according to local police.

Both Essex Police and Fire were called to Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. where the apparent ordinance was found. According to authorities, a group of workers was originally cleaning out the property at the time when they came across the object.

Local officials soon called in the State Police Bomb Squad and, following an initial investigation, evacuated the southern end of Wood Drive “out of an abundance of caution.”

A press release on the incident also mentioned that portions of Chebacco Lake were cordoned off during the investigation.

