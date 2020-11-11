Essie, beloved duck ‘adopted’ by geese on Esplanade, up for adoption

BOSTON (WHDH) - Essie, a white duck that gained local fame after being “adopted” by a family of Canada Geese on the Esplanade has been rescued and is looking for a permanent home.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston, the Esplanade Association, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation collaborated last week to corral and rescue Essie without the use of a net.

The Esplanade Association’s Horticulture staff first noticed Essie as a young duckling in June, following

around several goslings. They continued to check up on Essie throughout the summer and her presence

was embraced not only by these geese, but by Esplanade visitors who learned of her unique story.

But as temperatures dipped and the time for geese to migrate got closer, the Esplanade Association reached out to the Animal Rescue League for help.

“Following Essie’s journey throughout the summer was very special to our organization and many

Esplanade visitors,” Esplanade Association Executive Director Michael Nichols said in a statement. “Although we will miss seeing Essie on the Esplanade, we are grateful to the ARL for safely rescuing the duck and finding a

long-term home where Essie’s health and safety can be ensured.”

Essie was first taken to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center and then to ARL’s Brewster location. She will be available for adoption this week.

