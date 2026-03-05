BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Licensing Board voted to suspend the liquor license of a Boston restaurant for three days over a party involving New England Patriots players.

In January, police say they found 30 people drinking at Estella’s after 2 a.m., when its required to stop serving alcohol.

Police say there were also exotic dancers and cash on the floor.

The board said they did not find liquor was sold after hours but the business allowed consumption, smoking, and entertainment.

The board will only enforce a one day suspension as of now. The remaining two days will be put off for a year and enforced if there is another infraction.

