Estranged husband of former Mass. senate president expected to change plea in sexual misconduct case

BOSTON (WHDH) - The estranged husband of former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg is expected to plead guilty to sexual misconduct charges on Tuesday.

Bryon Hefner, 31, is expected to appear in Suffolk County Superior County for a change of plea hearing.

Hefner, who is facing charges that stem from sexual assault and harassment allegations that date back to when he worked with lawmakers on Beacon Hill, entered a not guilty plea after he was indicted last year by a grand jury.

The alleged incidents involving Hefner took place while Rosenberg was still senate president.

Rosenberg resigned from his position in 2017 after the allegations surfaced.

Hefner is set to go to trial on Sept. 11.

Bryon Hefner in court now for a possible change of plea. He was expected to go on trial this week for sexual assault charges pic.twitter.com/PCE9ThNkxF — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) September 10, 2019

