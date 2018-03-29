Estranged husband of former Senate President Rosenberg indicted on felony charges

BOSTON (WHDH) — The estranged husband of frormer Senate President Stan Rosenberg was indicted Thursday on felony charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent.

According to the indictment, 30-year-old Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted one person three separate times in June 2015 and April 2016. He allegedly sexually assaulted another victim in 2014 and exposed himself to the same person in June 2016. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a third victim in August 2016.

According to prosecutors, Hefner obtained nude photos of another victim without their knowledge and showed the photos to four other people without the victim’s consent.

“This joint investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of conduct that was not only inappropriate but criminal,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley.

Statement from Sen. Stan Rosenberg:

“These are serious charges. They are now being handled by the judicial system. I have faith in that system and trust that it will adjudicate this case fairly.”

Statement from Senate President Harriette Chandler:

“These charges are deeply disturbing, and I thank the victims for their tremendous bravery in coming forward. Clearly, the actions described will not be tolerated, and the Senate will cooperate fully with the District Attorney and Attorney General’s Office.”

