Estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg made hundreds of prank phone calls to treatment facility

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - The estranged husband of former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of making annoying phone calls after prosecutors say he made hundreds of phone calls to MacLean Hospital while he was a patient there, officials said.

Bryon Hefner, 31 was arraigned in Concord District Court in connection with the hundreds of phone calls he allegedly made between Dec. 20, 2017 and Jan. 8, 2018 to three phone numbers assigned to a McLean Hospital facility in Lincoln while he was a patient there, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Prosecutors say a staff member called Lincoln police on Christmas to report that the facility had been receiving apparent prank phone calls.

“The victim reported that on this day the facility had received approximately 50 phone calls between their landline and two cell phones. Police subsequently learned that multiple staff members had been receiving similar phone calls from an automated caller from different phone numbers beginning December 20,” the statement read. “Over the course of the investigation the victims expressed concern over the volume and content of the calls. The subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant was using internet-based websites including, http://www.prankowl.com, http://www.prankdial.com and http://www.myphonerobot.com to make the calls.”

Hefner pleaded guilty to four counts of making annoying phone calls and agreed to facts sufficient for a guilty finding on the two counts of criminal harassment.

Judge Elizabeth Cremins sentenced him to one year probation with conditions including staying away from and having no contact with the victims, staying away from the McLean Hospital facility in Lincoln, completing 50 hours of community service, not using any prank call services, and complying with mental health treatment.

