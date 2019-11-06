Estranged husband of missing mother appears in court

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing mother of five has made a brief court appearance on charges related to her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos was in court for less than a minute Wednesday and the next pretrial hearing was set for January.

Dulos is charged with tampering with evidence in the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

In brief remarks to reporters after the hearing in Stamford, Fotis Dulos referenced the children he has not seen since his wife’s disappearance.

He said, “I care deeply about them and I can’t wait to be with them again.”

