Ethan Hawke urges donations to Brookline movie theater in fundraising video

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Ethan Hawke is asking movie lovers to support a Brookline institution during the pandemic.

In a fundraising video for the Coolidge Corner Theater, Hawke asked people to donate to the theater, saying hosting a screening of his movie Blaze there two years ago was one of the “best experiences of my life” and that the Coolidge brings people together.

“The reason to be alive is to get to know each other and share our experiences and turn them into something valuable that we can all learn from,” Hawke said in the video. “And the Coolidge does that every week, over and over again.”

