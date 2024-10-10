Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy and the matriarch of the Kennedy family died Thursday due to complications of a stroke.

Kennedy, 96, suffered a stroke in her sleep on Thursday of last week, according to grandson and former Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Kennedy III announced her death in a post on X.

“Please keep her in your hearts and prayers,” Kennedy III said.

Ethel spent her life advocating for social justice and human rights causes. She leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

“She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie,” Kennedy III said.

