New parents of children with disabilities can sometimes feel overwhelmed. Now, a new program is making a big difference for them.

Shanda Williams knows the joys — and challenges — of raising two daughters with developmental disabilities.

“There were some dark days, I’ll be very honest, there were some very dark days, where you just couldn’t see the long term,” Williams said.

Raleigh and Taylor are in wheelchairs and Taylor is non-verbal.

Through the Best Buddies program, the sisters have found a community that helps them overcome tough times.

“I’ve always focused on what they are capable of doing, what they want to do, and make sure I do my level best to provide an environment that they can just thrive in,” Williams said.

Best Buddies helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities land jobs and enjoy fuller lives.

Williams says it’s been wonderful watching her girls shine.

“It’s an opportunity for them to socialize, obviously for them socialization can be a bit of a challenge,” she said. “And just let them know you’re not alone.”

Best Buddies founder Anthony Shriver wants Williams to know she’s not alone either.

He was inspired by his mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and her groundbreaking work creating the Special Olympics.

“She was super passionate about families, she knew the success of our family, the Kennedy family, resided in the idea that, you know, with a great family structure, anything’s possible,” he said.

In her honor, Shriver created Eunie’s Buddies. The new program pairs a parent who just learned their child will have special needs to a parent who is already raising a child with special needs.

“So, families don’t feel like they’re alone, left out, isolated, scared, they have fear that they’re going at it alone,” Shriver said.

“Research has shown that offering to make a connection to other parents who have a child with down syndrome, another intellectual disability will allow them to get the real life stories. And that’s what makes this partnership so exciting. Parents in that moment of shock are able to be connected with experienced veteran parents to get the real questions answered,” said Dr. Brian Skotko, director of the MGH Down Syndrome Program.

Williams knows how valuable that can be. Now she’s a mentoring parent with Eunie’s Buddies.

“Shen approached to be a part, without hesitation I said yes,” she said.

And Shriver believes the power of that parent to parent connection will change lives.

“When you have a child with special needs, you enter a family network of people that will love you, support you, embrace you, teach you that it’s a gift from God to have a child with special needs,” he said. “So much good is coming your way, so welcome to the family.”

Eunie’s Buddies is already making an impact in Boston and Shriver plans to expand the program across the country and around the world – just like he did with Best Buddies.

Visit the website here if you’d like to know how to volunteer, donate, or connect with a mentor.

