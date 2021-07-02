CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents from Chelsea have been cleared to return to their homes on Saturday after fire crews were forced to evacuate an entire block after a gas line ruptured in Chelsea Friday night.

The residents are still without gas and power, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Park Street shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of the leak.

National Grid crews were working underground to cap the leak when intense flames began shooting out of a manhole. There were no reported injuries.

The road was been temporarily closed to traffic while utility crews work to shut off gas to the area and contain the damage.

It is unclear when the displaced families will be able to return to their homes.

There is no word on what may have caused the line to rupture or the fire to spark.

Fire officials say the fire has been controlled and there is no danger to the public at this time.

