ROSELAND, LA. (WHDH) — Nearby residents were evacuated after a huge fire broke out following an explosion at an automotive supply plant in Rosedale Louisiana on Friday.

The mandatory evacuation was ordered after the fire cast a huge plume of smoke into the air and residents reported finding an oily residue mixed with rain falling onto their homes

Government officials say they’re monitoring air quality in the area and so far nothing dangerous has been detected.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)