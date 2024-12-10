(CNN) — A fire near Southern California’s downtown Malibu is spreading quickly, prompting mandatory evacuations and threatening structures, including the city’s iconic Malibu Pier. Nearby Pepperdine University has canceled classes Tuesday, as students shelter in place on the school’s Malibu campus.

The inferno has already grown to more than 1,600 acres – nearly tripling in size in one hour, CALFire said.

“Units are on the ground and in the air battling a brush fire in Malibu. Mandatory evacuation orders are in order east of Malibu Canyon Rd and South of Piuma Rd as well as the Serra Retreat area,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department posted on social media.

Pepperdine is asking students to shelter in place at the campus library and student center, and the school has canceled classes and finals Tuesday. Videos taken on campus overnight show people walking around the grounds, the darkness lit by an orange glow as red flames blaze in the distance.

Fire engines are on campus, where the worst of the fire has passed but some spot fires remain, the university said.

“All community members on the Malibu campus are directed to shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library. Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions,” the university said, noting its plan was approved by the fire department.

The library and student center are “well protected against any type of threat from the brush fire,” Pepperdine public information officer Michael Friel told news outlet KTLA.

The National Weather Service has reported gusts over 50 mph are ongoing in the greater Franklin Fire area. The air in the area is very dry, with current relative humidity only at 8%. The area is under a high wind warning until Tuesday afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 70 mph. The wind gusts are expected to drop to below 50 mph as the afternoon progresses, but the dry air will remain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dry air, gusty winds and dry vegetation are creating conditions conducive to new fires quickly spreading out of control, potentially threatening life and property.

The fire department told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS no structures have yet been damaged, but some were threatened.

The City of Malibu announced it has activated its Emergency Operations Centers and said the fire has a “rapid rate of spread.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)