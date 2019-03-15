Evacuations underway as firefighters battle massive East Boston blaze

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive nine-alarm blaze in East Boston that prompted residents to evacuate the area and the MBTA to suspend service on a section of the Blue Line.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 3 p.m. at the New England Casket Company on Bennington Street found large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the factory building.

All firefighters have been ordered out of the building.

Crews are facing several obstacles, including winds and the release of hazardous fumes.

The Boston Firefighters Union has ordered all crews working on the blaze to be on “scuba air.”

The MBTA has suspended Blue Line service between Orient Heights and Wonderland for eastbound and westbound service.

Buses will replace service in both directions.

