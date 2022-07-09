After Brody Ridder came home from his last day of sixth grade with only two signatures from classmates in his middle school yearbook, Casandra Ridder could have never expected that one of her sons’ first new friends would be a real life superhero.

The Colorado mom posted on Facebook, pleading for fellow parents to teach their kids kindness after seeing the scant yearbook. The message found its’ way to the sister of Paul Rudd, the man behind the mask of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Brody’s favorite superhero.

Soon enough, a Facetime was arranged between the middle schooler and the savior of Earth-616. Rudd also sent Brody a replica Ant-Man and a handwritten note, saying “It’s important to remember that even when life is tough, things get better.”

“It was awesome. Just to see the look on Brody’s face was priceless,” said Cassandra Ridder.

According to Cassandra Ridder, the middle schooler and Hollywood star have continued to keep in touch. According to her, when Brody told Rudd that Ant-Man was his favorite superhero, Rudd responded “You’re mine.”

