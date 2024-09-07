For your Saturday, overall not a bad day. It’ll still be a bit humid, and afternoon highs will be warm in the mid to the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. We can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon hours.

Shower chances for central Massachusetts start between 6-7 p.m., and for the Boston area, 8-9 p.m.

The showers will only last a couple of hours, and there could be some isolated downpours or isolated rumbles of thunder.

Just a heads up! If you plan on going to the beaches today there is a high risk for rip currents.

Overnight, skies clear quickly once the cold front passes. That will allow for dropping humidity and a chilly start to your Sunday in the upper 40s and low 50s.

For your Sunday, a gorgeous yet cooler day. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s, even with the bright, sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll be warming right back up. Skies will be bright Monday through Friday, with highs starting off in the mid to upper 70s, and ending the week reaching the low 80s. Morning lows will stay steady in the 50s.