BOSTON (WHDH) - A decade after the Ice Bucket Challenge changed the fight against ALS, it was reignited Friday during an event at Boston College.

The Ice Bucket Challenge honored BC baseball player Pete Frates. To mark this year’s special anniversary, CEOs of several major companies participated in the well-known challenge.

Frates’ mom, Nancy, also received the first ever ALS Association Hometown Hero award. Speaking with 7NEWS, Nancy said Pete, who passed away in 2019, would be so proud.

“I can feel him right now,” Nancy said. “He’s like ‘Okay ma good — next.”

“It’s always about next. Do a good job, where you are. But don’t even stop until we defeat this disease,” she continued.

In 10 years, there has been pivotal progress. The Ice Bucket Challenge raised $250,000 for ALS research. And two new treatments have been approved by the FDA.

“Yes, it’s been ten years,” Nancy said. “But it’s really been a blink of an eye in some respects.”

“We’re moving at leaps and bounds,” Nancy added.

ALS Association Manager of Community Engagements and Events Paul Seaver said he wishes his dad, who passed away due to ALS in 2019, could have witnessed the recent progress.

“A lot of the advancements that were talked about here today, that have occurred the last ten years, are things that my dad didn’t get to maybe forsee or help out in any capacity,” Seaver said.

Moving forward, the movement in Pete Frates’ name is still progressing.

“Stay and hope, because there is so much going on,” Nancy said.

For those interested in continuing to support ALS research, Nancy Frates is urging people to share their stories of doing the ice bucket challenge.

Better yet, she urges people to do the challenge again and donate.

