BOSTON (WHDH) - In a major milestone, Pete Frates’ family celebrated 10 years of the Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park Thursday, bringing back the viral challenge a decade after its debut.

“In one instance, it feels like it was yesterday,” said Frates’ mother, Nancy. “In another, it feels like it was 100 years ago.”

The challenge started because of Frates, a Boston College alumnus and father who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. Ten years after the challenge got its start and 12 years after Frates’ diagnosis, Frates’ father, John, said “ALS is still the demon.”

“Every 90 minutes, someone gets it,” John said. “Every 90 minutes, someone passes.”

“The batting average is zero,” he continued. “No one has ever survived it and we’re trying to change all that,” John said.

Pete Frates led the worldwide Ice Bucket Challenge movement as the challenge drew attention to ALS.

To date, the challenge has raised more than $150 million. The movement around it has led to an additional $1 billion in research funding.

“My son, when he went to the doctor, asked ‘How much is it going to take take to cure this thing?’” John said. “She told him ‘Pete, I need a billion dollars.’”

“Well Pete, you can rest easier because you’ve got it,” John continued.

After he passed five years ago, Pete’s parents and the Peter Frates Foundation kept moving forward toward Pete’s wish that no other family would have to deal with this devastating disease.

Family members spoke about their efforts as well as Pete’s legacy as they returned to Fenway Park Thursday. They were also joined by an array of other speakers.

“He was always telling his teammates, ‘Be the best you can be, because we have to make it better for the next guy,’” Nancy said.

Attendees at Thursday’s Ice Bucket Challenge anniversary event participated in the challenge once again by pouring buckets of ice-water on their heads.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Nancy Frates said those interested in still helping fight ALS can do so by remembering how important the cause is, spreading the word about ALS, and contributing whatever they can.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)