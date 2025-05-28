BOSTON (WHDH) - The best of Boston Public Schools (BPS) was honored at Fenway Park.

33 valedictorians from high schools across the city were recognized for their academic achievements.

“We are a welcoming district that loves and receives all students, and today was a testimony for those students and their families,” said Mary Skipper, Superintendent of BPS.

7’s own Amaka Ubaka emceed the event.

Students say they are striving to make the world a better place for the next generation.

“I think it’s bigger than myself. I think it’s about the youth, it’s about inspiring black and brown students all across the world, especially in Boston, that we can be in spaces where we’re sometimes excluded from. That we’re here and we’re the new leaders,” said Leah Pires, valedictorian.

Honorees were presented with certificates and even got to pose with Red Sox World Series trophies.

Superintendent Skipper says the valedictorians were superstars in more ways than one.

“They might be working full time, they may be a caretaker for their family, they are athletes playing two or three sports. they are taking lots of APs and early college. They are doing everything that they possibly can and today it showed because they are the best in their school and their class,” said Skipper.

The top graduates are thankful for how Boston Public Schools supported them throughout their journey.

“Boston Public Schools is the strongest, the best. We have the best educators, the leaders, we have the best opportunities. I just say every single time that BPS did it for me,” said Pires.

One valedictorian had some advice for the next generation.

“Spend your time well. Don’t be scared to try things,” said Shawn Zheng, valedictorian.

