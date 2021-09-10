BOSTON (WHDH) - People across Massachusetts came together at local events and ceremonies throughout the state on Friday to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks ahead of the 20th anniversary.

Page Farley Hackel, who served as the chair of the Salvation Army’s Greater Boston Advisory Board, used to write down five things she was grateful for every day. Now, the children who use the Dorchester playground named in her honor also share what they are grateful for.

“I am grateful for me and my brother playing outside,” wrote 5-year-old Kaylianna.

Hackel was on American Airlines Flight 11 heading Disneyland to meet a friend when the plane was hijacked and flown into The World Trade Center.

Many of the children who use the playground were born after September 11, 2001 and don’t know about the terrorist attacks, or Paige.

“This is part of American history and we all need to just […] this was a major day in the lives of America,” said Spencer Liebmann, friend of Paige’s stepson.

Liebmann was one of many people who raised money to keep Hackel’s legacy alive with the playground.

“Paige was truly an incredible, one-of-a-kind woman,” said Liebmann. “She just wanted to give back as much as she could.”

The victims of the attacks are not the only ones being memorialized on the 20th anniversary. The men and women who gave their lives in service to the country following September 11 are also being remembered.

Flags have been planted along the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in gratitude for those who keep America safe.

“We continue to remind people, by doing these acts of service, so that people remember and never forget,” said Executive Director of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Dan Magoon.

A prayer service and candlelight vigil honoring the victims will take place in Boston’s Seaport District starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)