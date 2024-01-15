BOSTON (WHDH) - Events will be held across New England Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Martin Luther King Day.

On Sunday, hundreds of area residents attended the second annual MLK Embrace Honors: Friends & Family Sneaker Affair, which encouraged hundreds of attendees to wear their “flyest formal attire – tuxedos, gowns and sparkles – paired with their favorite sneakers for a night of self-expression, food, cocktails, live performances, and other special surprises.”

The celebration marked a year since The Embrace was unveiled on Boston Common. The Embrace memorializes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s time and powerful presence in Boston. Symbolizing the hug Dr. King shared with Coretta after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

The annual MLK breakfast will be held Monday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 9 a.m.

