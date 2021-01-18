BOSTON (WHDH) - Events are being held nationally and locally to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

The King Center is hosting a virtual commemorative service from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The City of Boston and Boston University are also hosting a virtual celebration from noon to 2 p.m. to honor the BU alumnus.

The event will feature remarks from Mayor Martin J. Walsh, BU Professor Ibram X. Kendi, Princeton Professor Eddie S. Glaude, and more.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality is planning a MLK Day March for Justice, which begins at Grove Hall in Roxbury at 1 p.m.

In Cambridge, a MLK Food Drive is being held all week long at 354 Rindge Ave. Unit 1, in an effort to restock local pantries.

