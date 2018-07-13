Everett blaze that injured 2 firefighters, 1 resident was sparked by electrical panel

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging, three-alarm blaze that ripped through a three-story home in Everett and left two firefighters badly burned was sparked by an electrical panel, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire in a three-story, multi-family home at 13 Morris St. about 2 p.m. found residents fleeing and flames and smoke pouring out of the building, officials said. The fire, which sparked in the basement, quickly raced all the way to the roof.

Two firefighters who suffered second- and third-degree burns and one woman rescued from the second floor were rushed by ambulance to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

One of the firefighters and the woman were treated and released on Friday. The other firefighter remained hospitalized with extensive burns, officials said.

The names of the firefighters have not been released.

Photos taken at the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof and fire crews using a ladder to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 19 people — including four children — who were displaced by the blaze.

In a statement, Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said, “We all wish our injured firefighter a speedy recovery and I want to commend the Everett and mutual aid fire companies for their efforts fighting this fire.”

The fire, which caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, originated in an electrical panel, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a release Friday night.

He said an investigation into possible fire and building code issues is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)