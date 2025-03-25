EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Everett City Council has voted to investigate all payments made to Mayor Carlo DeMaria since 2016.

The council voted unanimously to hire an independent investigator after the State Inspector General found he was allegedly overpaid by $180,000.

The money came in the form of “longevity payments,” extra compensation during DeMaria’s time in office.

The report says that in 2016, DeMaria asked for a longevity bonus after learning some city employees earned more than him.

The city council agreed on $10,000 after each completed term.

However, a state investigation found the ordinance language was later changed to imply a $10,000 bonus for each completed term, every year. It is unclear who changed the wording.

