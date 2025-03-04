EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Everett City Council will meet Tuesday night and call on Mayor Carlo DeMaria regarding the State Inspector General’s report, claiming he was overpaid by $180,000.

The council will look to reclaim the $180,000 within the next 30 days, as prompted by the State Inspector General’s report.

During the specially called city council meeting, the council will also ask DeMaria’s administration to appropriate $150,000 to pay for a city audit. This comes after a years long investigation into DeMaria’s “longevity payments” he received.

The State Inspector General’s office alleges that someone changed the wording of a city ordinance that allowed the mayor to be overpaid, and conceal those payments in an obscure part of the city budget.

DeMaria denies these claims and his office claims the report is unsubstantiated. They also argue the tip received, leading to this investigation, may’ve been politically motivated.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)