EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Everett City Council passed a vote of no confidence in Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The vote was unanimous, nine to zero.

An inspector general report alleged that DeMaria was paid an extra $180,000 in bonuses and tried to hide it.

Investigators say DeMaria received longevity payments between 2016 and 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)