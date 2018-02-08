EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Everett High School students are set to protest at City Hall as 58 teachers face layoffs.

The students are rallying for funding for the city’s schools so teachers can keep their jobs.

At a school committee meeting earlier this week, the city laid out a $9 million budget shortfall, blamed on less state funds and the city not paying its shares.

