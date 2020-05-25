Everett holds socially distant Memorial Day procession

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett residents held a Memorial Day procession while socially distancing Monday, as the mayor reminded people of service members’ sacrifices.

Some people kept to their cars during the procession from the high school to a local cemetery, while others stayed six feet apart.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr. said residents should remember service members’ sacrifices when thinking of their own sacrifices during the pandemic.

“The virus has again awakened the ideal within us of those we honor today, including duty, personal responsibility, sacrifice, endurance and hope and faith,” DeMaria said.

