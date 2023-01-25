EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze.

A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox