EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze.

A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)