EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Everett High School marching band is on island time. They’re heading to Hawaii to help commemorate the 80 anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The community gathered Thursday to wish the students well with an enthusiastic send-off.

The marching band’s director, Gene O’Brien says they will be the only high school band playing at the December 7th ceremony.

“Pretty excited. Real excited, especially for the kids,” he said.

O’Brien said that organizing the trip has been a huge undertaking but, they got some help from local lawmakers and community members. The students also played a major part in raising the funds as well.

“Surreal. It has made my senior year so, so special. Especially since last year, it was fully virtual,” said student musician Breetika Maharjan.

They all say they’re honored to have this opportunity.

“Personally, I love history. I’m also president of the history club, and it’s something really dear to my heart that we’re actually going there on Pearl Harbor- to the actual place,” said student musician Shawn Shiek. “It’s such a keystone thing in American history.”

