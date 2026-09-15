EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett city employee is off the job after being accused of stealing thousands in taxpayer money.

The Middlesex District Attorney said the former IT director spent $98,000 on personal expenses.

The DA said between 2020 and March of this year, he made 400 fraudulent purchases on the city’s Amazon account.

He bought items including video games, Apple AirPods, clothes, and bedding.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with larceny.

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