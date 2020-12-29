Everett mailing reusable masks to all residents

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett residents will be getting reusable masks in the mail, city officials said Tuesday.

Each resident should receive a reusable mask with the city’s logo on it. The mask also includes a QRC code that can be scanned for COVID-19 information from the city’s website.

Residents who did not receive a mask or want more masks, should email their name, address, and phone number to masks@ci.everett.ma.us. Additional masks will be distributed while supplies last, officials said.

