Everett man accused of killing estranged wife held without bail

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old Everett man accused of killing his estranged wife is being held without bail following a court hearing on Monday.

Police say Emilio Matarazzo shot and killed 50-year-old Ersilia Matarazzo in December.

Authorities say Emilio called his son after the crime and said, “what’s done is done.”

Ersilia had recently filed for divorce. Her family says she told them that he had been violent with her, and she told her friends she was living in fear.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)