Everett man arrested in deadly Charlestown hit-and-run pedestrian crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Charlestown last month, Boston police said.

Authorities investigating a July 25 crash that left a man dead arrested Allen Williams, 65, about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near the Everett line about 11:20 p.m. found a victim who had been struck by a vehicle, according to Boston police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams will be arraigned in Charlestown District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and operating a motor vehicle after suspension or revocation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)