Everett man arrested on weapons charges after Roxbury traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a gun during a traffic stop in Roxbury on Monday.

An officer who stopped a motor vehicle on Columbia Road for having an invalid inspection sticker about 7:16 p.m. arrested the driver, Jamal Escobar, 24, after learning that he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to Boston police.

When an inventory of the vehicle revealed a backpack containing a brown firearm, Escobar was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, illegally possessing ammunition, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Escobar is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

