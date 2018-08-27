Everett man charged with breaking window of MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing a malicious destruction of property charge after transit police say he punched and cracked a window on an MBTA train.

Transit police say Peter Cuesta walked into the MBTA’s Mass. Ave. station Thursday and demanded than an MBTA employee badge him in for free, according to a post on the department’s website. When she refused, police say Cuesta forced his way into the station through the gates.

Then, while waiting for an Orange Line train on a platform, police say Cuesta punched a window on the head car, leaving a spider web crack.

He was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property and issued a citation for fare evasion.

Senseless act of destruction lands Everett man in Jial. #MBTA https://t.co/lnr1Iv7kFA pic.twitter.com/E3eQRjnKr6 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 27, 2018

