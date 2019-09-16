Everett man plans on using $1M lotto prize to start a business

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” game.

Eilliam Bianchino Jr. says he plans on using a portion of his $1 million cash prize, before taxes, to start his own business.

He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Broadway in Everett.

The store received a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

There are 64 additional $1 million instant prizes still available in the $30 scratch ticket game.

