Everett man sentenced to year in prison for beating, dragging dog

MALDEN (WHDH) - An Everett man will spend a year behind bars after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty in a vicious beating of his dog before dragging the animal down a driveway last year.

Mark Hurd, 22, pleaded guilty Friday in Malden District Court to a single count of animal cruelty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Everett police officers responding to a report of animal abuse at Hurd’s Floyd Street home Oct. 20 found Hurd dragging his injured pit bull down the driveway.

When they arrived, police say the dog was in critical condition and was found to be suffering from an injured left leg and coughing up blood.

“Chance was in my arms dying, and thanks to a Mass. vet in Woburn, he’s alive today,” said Everett animal control officer Stacia Gorgone.

The dog was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital for emergency treatment and Hurd was placed under arrest.

The judge sentenced Hurd to a year behind bars, all while animal rights activists stood outside the courtroom with signs in hand, disappointed about the light sentence.

With Hurd behind bars, however, Chance is getting a second chance, and Gorgone says he’s doing great.

“He goes into the pool, he’s doing amazing, he’s going to rehab training, he’s living a great life,” she said, “and that’s just the best outcome you could hope for.”

Mark Hurd of Everett sentenced to year behind bars after pleading guilty to animal abuse..the story only on 7 #7News pic.twitter.com/tJ4zsuLHUa — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 25, 2018

Everett man pleads guilty to beating chance the dog last year, is sentenced to one year in prison #7News pic.twitter.com/kynsZY6oQf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 25, 2018

