Everett man wins $500 a week for life on $1 scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is the ninth grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$500 a Week for Life” instant game.

Thomlee Dupree chose the annuity option on his prize and will be receiving $500 a week (before taxes) for the rest of his life.

He bought his winning ticket at The Corner Store on Sycamore Street in Everett.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for its sale.

There is one $500 a Week for Life grand prize remaining in this $1 instant game.

