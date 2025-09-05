EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria is battling to keep controversial bonuses he received while in office.

DeMaria asked a judge to clarify the terms of his contract and a city ordinance.

In February the state inspector general determined DeMaria was improperly paid $180,000.

The investigation found that the mayor and his aides misapplied the mayoral longevity ordinance and hid the payments from the city council and the public.

DeMaria’s lawyer requested a court ruling to support the mayor’s interpretation of the ordinance.

