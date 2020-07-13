Everett mayor given special permission to save the date for 2 doctors tying the knot

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria stepped in to help two doctors who ran into some trouble on their wedding day when their officiant never showed up.

Dr. Matthew Kalliath and Dr. Naomi Kalliath’s original wedding was canceled due to the pandemic so the two planned an intimate sunset ceremony on the beach in West Yarmouth.

“We’re taking our pictures and it’s approaching 7 p.m. and we haven’t heard from the reverend yet so we give her a call,” Naomi said.

“We called her and left a voicemail, ended up speaking to her later on and it was just an honest mistake,” Matthew added.

So, the mother of the bride went off in search of help to get the wedding back up and running.

“The mother of the bride was emotional- looking for the justice of the peace. I was like, ‘Let me see if I can help,” DeMaria said.

So, the mayor reached out to Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to get permission to officiate the wedding.

“It was moving it was touching I was very happy to be there,” DeMaria said. “I think I did something that any mayor, given the situation, would’ve done for their constituents.”

“We thought we would have our dads do it but the mayor did an awesome job, so we had one of our phones up and he was reading from that and he did fantastic,” Naomi said. “He did great.”

Baker and Polito sent their congratulations to the couple over the phone after the ceremony.

The pair will be moving to New England to start jobs as surgeons at Cape Cod Hospital and they said this was the perfect way to start a new chapter in their lives.

“I think it was better than expected to say the least and yeah definitely a memory of a lifetime,” Naomi said.

